Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DREAMGIRLS Opens At The Omaha Community Playhouse March 3

The show will run on the Hawks Mainstage from March 3 through March 26.

Feb. 17, 2023  
DREAMGIRLS Opens At The Omaha Community Playhouse March 3

Dreamgirls opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, March 3.

A trio of women soul singers catch their big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship-and their music-survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom?

With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is inspired by some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s-The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and more.

The show will run on the Hawks Mainstage from March 3 through March 26, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25, with prices varying by performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.




R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln Photo
R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln
R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! This elevated concert experience is a journey through the 1960’s Motown era and Franklin’s courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, audiences will be out of their seats and dancing to a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns To Lincoln This March Photo
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns To Lincoln This March
GRAMMY Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for 50 years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process… performing without a conductor. Making Carnegie Hall its home for over 35 years, Orpheus returns to the Lied Center after its 2017 performance “wowed” Lincoln audiences.
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater
Broadway triple threat Melanie Moore sat down with BroadwayWorld in Omaha to give readers a glimpse of what they can expect this week as the curtain rises on the critically acclaimed Broadway touring production of To Kill A Mockingbird.

More Hot Stories For You


R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to LincolnR.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln
February 16, 2023

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! This elevated concert experience is a journey through the 1960’s Motown era and Franklin’s courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, audiences will be out of their seats and dancing to a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.
HENRIETTA SOLWAY Solway Brings the Works of Willa Cather to Life on Stage at the Lied
February 10, 2023

Henrietta Solway is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on February 24-25 it comes to life at the Lied Center! 
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This MonthLEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
February 9, 2023

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Nebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMENNebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMEN
February 7, 2023

Nebraska Wesleyan has announced the world premiere of A Long Line of McKinney Women, a musical commissioned by NWU and created by visiting artist Kailey Marshall. The premiere of this production is the accumulation of a two-year collaboration.
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!
February 2, 2023

REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023.
share