DREAMGIRLS Opens At The Omaha Community Playhouse March 3

Dreamgirls opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, March 3.

A trio of women soul singers catch their big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship-and their music-survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom?

With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is inspired by some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s-The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, Jackie Wilson and more.

The show will run on the Hawks Mainstage from March 3 through March 26, with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25, with prices varying by performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.