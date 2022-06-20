DISNEY JR. LIVE Is Coming To The Lied Center

Mickey Mouse is taking over the Lied Center!

The Pollstar-nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!

Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will visit 80 North American cities, including Lincoln. Come see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!

Disney Jr Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!

Sunday, September 18, 2022

4:00pm

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, June 6 at 11:00am at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

