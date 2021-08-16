DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Opens This Friday At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse will open the first show of their 97th season, Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, on Friday, August 20th, 2021.

A heartwarming recount of wartime romance between two strangers, stitched together from hundreds of real-life letters between the playwright's parents. Jack is an Army doctor stationed in Oregon, accomplished and disciplined. Louise is an aspiring actress in the heart of NYC, bubbly and ambitious. The unlikely pair strikes up a correspondence that will change their lives forever. From Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Murder on the Orient Express), Dear Jack, Dear Louise is a must-see, brimming with charm, humor and nostalgia.

COVID-19 INFORMATION

All guests, audience members, staff, front-of-house volunteers and students are required to wear masks at all times while in the building regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the show. Masks will be available free of charge or patrons may bring their own. All masks must be worn properly in accordance with CDC guidelines, covering both the nose and mouth.

For the protection of our patrons, volunteers and staff, OCP will not allow mask exemptions of any kind, including medical exemptions. Those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask for the duration of their visit to OCP should call the OCP box office to obtain a refund. We appreciate everyone's cooperation in helping us maintain the safest environment possible at OCP.

During performances, on-stage performers and select orchestra members will remove their masks. Full vaccination is required of all performers and orchestra members.

Audience members are required to self-screen for a fever and symptoms of illness prior to arriving at OCP. Those with fever or other symptoms may exchange their ticket at no cost. To view symptoms of COVID-19, please click here.

Seating inside the theatres will not be socially-distanced.

Bars will be open before each show and during intermission for beverage and snack sales. Patrons are invited to enjoy bar items in both the lobby and theatre areas. Please be respectful of those around you by replacing your mask when you are not actively eating or drinking, especially when seated in the theatre.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in and around the OCP Box Office to better protect our patrons, staff and volunteers. Cash-free payments are encouraged and touchless credit card transactions are being offered.

OCP will no longer be hosting post-show meet-and-greets with the actors in the lobby.

An enhanced air filtration system has been installed to keep clean, fresh air circulating in the building.

Common areas and performance halls are being cleaned and sanitized daily.

All restrooms have been outfitted with touchless fixtures. Restrooms are being sanitized daily and throughout performances.

The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre through September 19 with productions Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now starting at $36 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.