Capitol City Theater Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast, this show is sure not to disappoint!

Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as the navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening.

All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

Opening: October 20th, 2020 7:30PM CST

Performances: (All Begin at 7:30PM CST)

October 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th

November 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Ticket Price (In Person) $24.99

Live Stream Price - Single $19.99

Live Stream Price - Multi-Viewer $34.99

Tickets: www.CapitolCity.Live/tickets

