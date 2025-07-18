Church Basement Ladies Returns To The TADA Theatre in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hit musical Church Basement Ladies will return to The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska, beginning August 8, following a completely sold-out run earlier this season. Back by popular demand, the heartwarming and comedic production offers a joyful look at life, laughter, and community in a small Midwestern church.

Set in the basement kitchen of a rural Minnesota church, the story follows a group of women who cook, clean, and coordinate events for their congregation—all while navigating the ups and downs of daily life with humor, heart, and the occasional church gossip. With catchy songs, hilarious moments, and touching scenes, Church Basement Ladies celebrates the strength of community and the power of female friendship.

The cast features Judy Anderson as Vivian, Judy Welch as Mavis, Melissa Walburn as Karin, Olivia Engro as Signe, and Harold Scott as Pastor Gunderson. The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with music direction and choreography by Cris Rook. The creative team also includes production manager Jovany Holloway Corona, scenic coordinator Jenna Williamson, technical coordinator Kevin Welch, costume coordinator Shelly Self, props coordinator Jax Barkhaus, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The production is presented by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Ameritas.

Church Basement Ladies will be performed at The TADA Theatre, located at 701 P Street in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District. Tickets and showtimes are available at www.tadatheatre.info.