BLUEBARN Theatre Presents A Workshop Preview Of BUFFALO WOMEN, A Black Cowgirl Musical Dramedy

Featuring book and lyrics by Beaufield Berry and music and additional lyrics by J. Isaiah Smith.

Jun. 14, 2021  

BLUEBARN THEATRE will present the Bonfire Series finale, a workshop preview of next season's world premiere event: Buffalo Women, A Black Cowgirl Musical Dramedy featuring book and lyrics by Beaufield Berry and music and additional lyrics by J. Isaiah Smith.

Juneteenth. Newfound Freedom. New Lives.

From the playwright of Red Summer comes this incredible tale of hidden figures on the frontier. With characters drawn from history and mythic scope, Buffalo Women is a rollicking, bucking, gunslinging, wild west adventure.

Beaufield Berry herself will lead you on a guided ride through the performance, featuring original songs and a sneak peek at the storyline of Buffalo Women, culminating in a conversation with the audience on the creation of this epic tale.

Featuring Brandi Smith as Bethula, Nadia Ra'Shaun Williams as Zadie, and Echelle Childers as Cathay with Justin Payne - Music Direction and Keyboard, Wanisha Clements - Violin, Kat MacHolmes - EDI Advocate, and Chris Hernandez - Stage Manager.

In-person seating for Buffalo Women will be available in our outdoor amphitheater on
the PORCHYARD. To reserve and/or purchase your tickets, visit www.bluebarn.org/tickets or call the box office at (402) 345-1576,

The Virtual Performance will be available on June 25th @ 7pm. Digital access is free to TruBLU members and Pay What You Wish (Pick your Price) for general admission. Digital Tickets are on sale now at www.bluebarn.anywhereseat.com.


