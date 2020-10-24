Abendmusik Presents Online Screening of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The screening takes place online on Friday, October 30 at 7pm.

Abendmusik will air the silent film version of The Phantom of the Opera to benefit the Music Outreach Program.

Experience the thrilling 1925 silent film, The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney, accompanied live by the thrilling 6000-pipe Lied Organ, starring Tom Trenney.

Sponsored by John Casey and the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center to benefit Lincoln's LMTA Music Outreach Program - an organization that offers music lessons, instruments, and sheet music to students in Lincoln who cannot afford a musical education.

Learn more at https://www.abendmusik.org/season-index.

