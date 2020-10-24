Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Abendmusik Presents Online Screening of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Article Pixel

The screening takes place online on Friday, October 30 at 7pm.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Abendmusik will air the silent film version of The Phantom of the Opera to benefit the Music Outreach Program.

The screening takes place online on Friday, October 30 at 7pm.

Experience the thrilling 1925 silent film, The Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Chaney, accompanied live by the thrilling 6000-pipe Lied Organ, starring Tom Trenney.

Sponsored by John Casey and the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center to benefit Lincoln's LMTA Music Outreach Program - an organization that offers music lessons, instruments, and sheet music to students in Lincoln who cannot afford a musical education.

Learn more at https://www.abendmusik.org/season-index.



Related Articles View More Omaha Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • Singapore Government to Require Cinemagoers to Check In Using TraceTogether Contact Tracing App
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!