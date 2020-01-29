A THOUSAND WORDS Comes to Nebraska Repertory Theatre

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre, the regional theatre of Nebraska presents A THOUSAND WORDS.

Preview performances are at 7:30pm Wednesday and Thursday, February 12 and 13.

Opening night is Friday, February 14 at 7:30 pm followed by a reception in the Temple Lobby.

Additional performances are Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, February 18 through Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm with 2:00 pm matinee performances Sundays, February 16 and 23.

Performances are in the Temple Building, 12th & R streets.



Individual tickets are $39 regular and $19.50 for students/OLLI. Individual tickets are available by contacting the Lied Center Ticket Office at 402.472.4747 or 800.432.3231 or at the ticket office window at 301 North 12th Street Lincoln NE between the hours of 11am and 5:30pm Monday through Friday. Tickets are available online 24 hours at http://nebraskarep.org/.

When Jeremiah Wolcott is tasked with consolidating what matters most in life into a single box, a poetic and powerful world of images unfolds. Director Andy Park invites patrons to "Join Nebraska Rep on this deeply revealing and extremely humorous look at life. Weaving beautiful imagery, large-scale puppetry and a lot of heart, A THOUSAND WORDS invites you to consider some of life's most important questions."

Director Andy Park explains, "The production is devised theatre, which is a method of theatre-making in which the script originates from a collaborative, often improvisatory work by a performing ensemble. In devised theatre, you're basically starting from scratch. In the rehearsal process, the actors are there, the designers are there, and everyone is collaborating together to create the script and to create the show from nothing."

Andy Park is Nebraska Rep's Artistic Director. Andy's other directorial work for The Rep includes Abigail/1702 and Avenue Q (2017-18); Mother Courage and Hair (2018-19); The Glass Menagerie (2019-2020) and all three Holiday Cabarets.

The ensemble cast includes Godelyn Anghay, Matthew Blom, Philip Crawford, Grace Debetaz, Michaella Deladia, Connor Garrison, Will Hayes, and Claire McClannon. This group, along with Park, his assistant Kate Schini, and the designers began work in late August.

The production is designed by Grace Trudeau (scenic), Jeff O'Brien (sound), Cameron L. Strandin (lighting) and Torrie Cammack (costumes). Voice, text and dialect coach is Ann Marie Pollard. Technical Director is Karen Husband, and stage manager is Kasey Dunaski. Puppets are designed and created by Jill Hibbard.





