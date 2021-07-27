A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING to be Presented at The TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. will present A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein Favorites at The TADA Theatre opening on August 12th as part of TADA's 2021 Season: Entertaining Safely, Wisely and Enthusiastically.

This uplifting tribute to Broadway icons Rodgers & Hammerstein celebrates the songs and lyrics that have defined the best of musical theatre. It's an array of shows all packed in one with highlights from the world's best-loved musicals, including The King and I, South Pacific, State Fair, Oklahoma, Cinderella, The Sound of Music and more! Audiences are invited to experience these classics through new artful arrangements and clever interpretations.

The entire production is performed by a talented six-member cast including Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Melissa King, Caitlin Mabon, Gavin Rasmussen and David Claus. Mr. Claus has a special connection with the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein having toured with Gordon MacRae who made many of these songs popular on stage and in film. Accompanying the show will be Deanna Mumgaard on keyboard, Ashley Peterson on woodwinds and Dietrich Hitt on percussion.

The production is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction by Cris Rook, choreography by Mandi Maser, production management by Elysia Arntzen, technical coordination by Bryan Watson and Juli Burney, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Brandon Duncan is the director of live streaming. A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein Favorites is sponsored Ameritas and Legacy Retirement Communities.

A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein Favorites is on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, August 12-29. There will be no show on Saturday August 14th, however there will be two performances on Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Other remaining performances begin at 7:30 pm Thursday- Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday.

Reservations are encouraged by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. Live streaming tickets are also available for every Friday night performance.