WINTER FLOWERS Comes to World Stage Theatre Company in October

Performances run October 18-27, 2024.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Winter Flowers by Lily Rusek comes to World Stage Theatre Company in October. Directed by Dionne Lambert, performances run October 18-27, 2024.

For most of her life, Delphie has been taking care of her adult younger sister Rosie, who has the mental ability of a five-year-old. Delphie, now dying of stomach cancer, must provide for her sister’s future, and had decided to place them both in a nursing home. However, Rosie refuses to leave their family home, forcing Delphie to make a new plan.




