WINTER FLOWERS Comes to World Stage Theatre Company in October

Winter Flowers by Lily Rusek comes to World Stage Theatre Company in October. Directed by Dionne Lambert, performances run October 18-27, 2024.

For most of her life, Delphie has been taking care of her adult younger sister Rosie, who has the mental ability of a five-year-old. Delphie, now dying of stomach cancer, must provide for her sister’s future, and had decided to place them both in a nursing home. However, Rosie refuses to leave their family home, forcing Delphie to make a new plan.

