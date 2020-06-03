The McKnight Center Unveils June Artists Series ORANGE PLATE SPECIAL

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts has announced its launch of a special online series of exclusive live stream interviews with global performing artists from its upcoming 2020-2021 season of performances on Wednesdays at noon in June.

Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director, will host the series through The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts' Facebook page every week in the 30-minute segment.

The series will offer artists' insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming second season performances, provide the history behind iconic works, and share behind-the-scenes stories.

"As we practice social distancing, we want to safely offer our audiences an intimate experience to connect one-on-one with these phenomenal guest artists in real-time through social media," said Blakeman. "Those who attend will have an opportunity to submit their questions during these engaging events and build a connection with these incredibly talented musicians."

The event schedule includes the following performing artists:

June 3: China Forbes, Pink Martini Lead Singer

June 10: Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic

June 17: Ivan Salazar and Alexis Juliano, STOMP Cast Members

June 24: Janet Eilber, Artistic Director for the Martha Graham Dance Company

To attend The McKnight Center's Artists Series, visit its Facebook page at 12 p.m. every Wednesday in June at https://www.facebook.com/mcknightcenter.

