The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Extends ORANGE PLATE SPECIAL Artist Series

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts has announced an extension of its successful "Orange Plate Special" artist series, exclusive live stream interviews with global performing artists from the Center's upcoming 2020-2021 season. The interviews will take place every Wednesday in July at noon.

Orange Plate Special's July lineup kicks off with Tim Keeler and Oklahoma native, Adam Ward, of the multi-Grammy Award-winning ensemble, Chanticleer. Mark Blakeman, the Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director, will host the series through The Center's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"We are thrilled with the positive reception we received during June's Orange Plate Special series, so extending with another month of guests was an obvious decision," said Blakeman. "The growing popularity of these social media segments show audiences are eager to safely engage with the phenomenal guest artists we have lined up for our second season at The McKnight Center. I'm grateful we can continue to create connections with engaging arts content through social media."

The series offers artists' insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming second season performances, provide the history behind iconic works, and share behind-the-scenes stories.

The event schedule includes the following performing artists:

· July 8: Tim Keeler and Adam Ward of Chanticleer

· July 15: Jeff Nelsen and Brandon Ridenour of Canadian Brass

· July 22: Peter Krasinski, organist

· July 29: Mireya Mayor, National Geographic Live Explorer

To attend the Orange Plate Special series, visit The Center's Facebook page or YouTube channel at 12 p.m. every Wednesday in July. Guests are encouraged to submit questions in the comments sections. Submitted questions will be addressed during the last ten minutes of the live stream.

