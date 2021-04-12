THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Be Presented Live at OKC Ballet's Civic Center Music Hall This Week

OKC Ballet will present Robert Mills' The Little Mermaid at the Civic Center Music Hall. Performances will run April 16-18, 2021.

Hans Christian Andersen's story of The Little Mermaid has ignited the imagination of the young and young-at-heart for generations. In this ballet choreographed by Artistic Director Robert Mills, we follow a young mermaid who is willing to give up her identity and her life in the sea to gain a human soul. This incredible tale of sacrifice for eternal love will feature multimedia projections and spectacular sets and costumes.

A video-on-demand option will be offered for patrons that are staying home! Pay one price and watch as many times as you'd like starting Saturday, April 17 at 2PM through Sunday, May 9!

Ticket Prices:

Orchestra Center and Orchestra Level Boxes: $90

Orchestra Left and Right: $85

Upper Orchestra: $75

Grand Tier and Boxes: $67

Mezzanine and Boxes: $57

Lower Balcony: $40

Upper Balcony: $30

Learn more and book at https://www.okcballet.org/performance/the-little-mermaid/.

COVID-19 Protocols

If you have a party of four (4) or more, expect to be split into two (2) or more groups. Expect to have two seats between you and other parties. If you have Box Seats, you can expect to stay in the box unless it is already full.

Expect to have digital delivery of your tickets via email. Please download the tickets to your smartphone and use it at the theater. Tickets printed at home will not be accepted by the Civic Center. More information on mobile tickets can be found at the Civic Center's website: okcciviccenter.com/mobile

If you do not have email, or wish to forgo digital delivery, please contact the Oklahoma City Ballet Box Office and the company will provide tickets to you at the Will Call line at the Civic Center.

To ensure safety of our guests and to save vital funds this year, Oklahoma City Ballet will not print a booklet program like past years, but will provide a QR code instead. The QR code can be scanned with a smartphone and guide you to the company's website, where casting lists and links to dancer biographies will be provided.

More detail can be found on the Oklahoma City Civic Center website www.okcciviccenter.com/coronavirus.