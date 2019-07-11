Photo Flash: Go Inside Kristin Chenoweth's 5th Annual Broadway Boot Camp

Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returned to her hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, just last month to lead the fifth annual Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp to help mold dozens of students who hope to make a career in the theatre arts industry.

Chenoweth and her talented team of Broadway industry professionals worked with 54 students in grades 9-12 in an immersive week featuring training in acting, dance, staging, marketing and other areas along with incredible team-building opportunities.

The camp has grown and changed over the past 4 years, bringing a higher rigor to the sessions by creating an environment in which each student is expected to learn at high levels and is supported in the process of growth and understanding.

"The changes made over the last few years have resulted in remarkable improvements to the style of the camp," said Mark Frie, president of the ARTSOK Regional Arts Alliance of Broken Arrow. "The program has grown and changed drastically with the direct input of Ms. Chenoweth, whose passion for the arts is unparalleled-especially with youthful, aspiring theatre arts kids."

Check out photos from the special week below!

