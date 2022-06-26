Perpetual Motion Presents Y20 Anniversary Concert

Perpetual Motion Dance is presenting Y20, an original concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City modern and aerial dance company. This concert will feature current and alumnae company members performing dramatic, gravity-defying dance creations that incorporate aerial silks, trapeze, and a new invented metal apparatus. Y20 will be held at the Mustang Performing Arts Center July 14th-16th at 7:00pm and July 17th at 2:00pm. Tickets available at www.perpetualmotiondance.org.

Perpetual Motion Dance is honored to collaborate with the following community partners; Shear Balance Salon to create a cutting-edge aesthetic appearance from costuming to elaborate hair and makeup supporting each performer's character, video projection and promotion created by Lane Avenue Studios, photography and graphic design by Mike Esperanza, rigging support by Stephen Rohlman, and lighting design by Scott Hynes.

Perpetual Motion Dance, Oklahoma City's only modern and aerial dance company, employs home grown professional dance artists who diligently work through the process of experimentation and rehearsal to create original works that draw the audience into new states of awareness. These concerts, funded in part by a matching grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council, and additionally by donors including The Kirkpatrick Family Fund, tour the state to bring this unique art form to a variety of settings including college, rural and urban audiences.

For more information about Perpetual Motion Dance, call 405-202-0650 or email perpetualinfo@gmail.com.