Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month Photo 1 World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month
SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall Photo 2 SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

2
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month Photo
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month

Get ready for a musical masterpiece as Lyric Theatre brings the world premiere of CONCERTO to the stage. Don't miss this highly anticipated debut, filled with captivating performances and unforgettable melodies. Mark your calendar and be one of the first to experience the magic at Lyric Theatre.

3
SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall Photo
SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall

OKC Phil presents SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID!, performed on September 10 at 2pm at the Civic Center Music Hall. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

4
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September Photo
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September

3rd Act has announced the cast of its first Mainstage production of Season 5 - Making God Laugh.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
Jewel Box (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OU University Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Shawnee Little Theater (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Making God Laugh
3rd Act Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Concerto
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Crude Fringe Festival
Oklahoma Shakespeare (10/05-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You