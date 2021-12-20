Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; AS ONE Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 51%

Patrick Towne - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 34%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Rebecca Fry - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 42%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 16%

Alyssa Couturier - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 12%

Becky McGuigan - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 7%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 5%

Rhonda Clark - ADA & THE ENGINE - Carpenter Square 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lloyd Cracknell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 45%

Becky McGuigan - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 20%

Brian Butler - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 20%

Brian Butler - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 15%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Trevor Mastin - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 29%

Erin Clemons - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 17%

Scott Guthrie - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 14%

Angela Polk - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 11%

Patrick Towne and Wesley Singleton - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School. 11%

Patrick Towne - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 7%

Shawn Churchman - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 4%

Jenny Rottmayer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 4%

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 2%

Harold Mortimer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - OU Downtown Series 1%

Patrick Towne - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 53%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 34%

Rob Glaubitz - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 13%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Towne - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 42%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 13%

Rhonda Clark - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 13%

Kris Kuss - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 7%

Doobie Potter - YELLOW - JewelBox 5%

Al Bostick - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 5%

Don Taylor - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

Richard Lemin - GASLIGHT - Jewel Box 4%

Rhonda Clark - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 3%

Christine Jolly - THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre 2%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTEIN - 3rd Act 1%

Doobie Potter - GREATER TUNA - Jewelbox 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jacob Musgrove - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 62%

Alissa Mortimer - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 38%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Rob Glaubitz - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 26%

Alicia Tafoya - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 19%

Kris Kuss - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 14%

Doobie Potter - YELLOW - JewelBox 13%

Rhonda Clark - THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Theater 12%

Rhonda Clark - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 7%

Dobbie Potter - GREATER TUNA - JewelBox 6%

Rhonda Clark - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 4%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Molly Johnson - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 66%

Rob Glaubitz - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 34%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tanner Rippee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 51%

Scott Hynes - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 22%

Blaine Denny - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 11%

Amandanell Bold - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Dakota Bryant - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 6%

Amandanell Bold - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 35%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 18%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 15%

RENT - UCO Musical Theatre 14%

BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 7%

SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 5%

SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 3%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 2%

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 47%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 34%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 19%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

KC Goldsby - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 24%

Caleb Barnett - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD House Courtyard 13%

Martin Kamm - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 11%

Rayan Sawan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 9%

Caprie Gordon - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 8%

Jaylon Crump - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 7%

Amelia Castor - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 6%

Aaron Kellert - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 5%

Jenny Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 4%

Sophie Mings - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 3%

Em Carey - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 2%

Madison Eckerson - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 2%

Paris Richardson - SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 2%

Livy Owen - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Gena Callahan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Paige Cain - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Caleb Barnett - GREASE - Lyric 64%

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 20%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 12%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Mia Lashley - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 30%

Lois Brennemen - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 17%

Ed Spinelli - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 8%

Katy Hayes - STEEL MAGNOLIA - JewelBox 7%

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 7%

Taylor Reich - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Carpenter Square Theater 6%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 6%

Crystal Barby - YELLOW - JewelBox 4%

Renee Krapff - FROM DOOR TO DOOR - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Keegan Zimmerman - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 3%

Nykezia Giles - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square 3%

Katy Hayes - GASLIGHT - JewelBox 3%

Ed Spinelli - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 0%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jerome Stevenson - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 79%

Kamron McClure - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 21%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Lauren Cook - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 55%

Tynan Davis - AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS - Painted Sky Opera 33%

Ben Edquist - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Tiffany Tuggle - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 25%

Kat Adams - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 25%

Christine Lanning - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 22%

Mike Waugh - FIBBER MCGEE MEETS THE RACKETEER - Carpenter Square 12%

Crystal Barby - POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square 7%

Keegan Zimmerman - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Crystal Barby - THEPOSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square 4%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 48%

1984 - 3rd Act Theatre 10%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 10%

SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square 8%

YELLOW - Jewelbox 7%

DRUNK CLASSICS: HAMLET WITH PIRATES - 3rd Act Theatre 6%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 6%

GASLIGHT - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre 1%

Best Play (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 45%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 35%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%

SCROOGE - Lyric 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 33%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Tonight Series @ UCO 24%

INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 18%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 5%

SHE LOVES ME - OU University Theatre 5%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 5%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre 5%

SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 3%

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 2%

DRUNK CLASSICS: HAMLET WITH PIRATES - 3rd Act Theatre 1%

OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 0

SETTING THE NATION RIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre 0

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Threatre 42%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 36%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%

AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 5%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 32%

Kristy Benson - CENDRILLON - University of Central Oklahoma 28%

Ben Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 17%

Ben Hall - METEOR SHOWER - Carpenter Square 8%

Brett Rottmayer - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Upstage Theatre 8%

Brett Rottmayer - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Scott Hynes - AS ONE - Painted Sky Opera 67%

Scott Hynes - LA SERVA PADRONA/SERVICE PROVIDER - Painted Sky Opera 33%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Aldridge - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 42%

Brett Rottmayer - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 31%

Barry Thurman - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 16%

Amandanell Bold - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 11%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma 58%

SORRY WRONG, NUMBER - Carpenter Square Theater 22%

MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Madison Auld - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 20%

Ella Latham - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 18%

Caleb Barnett - RENT - University of Central Oklahoma 16%

Logan Wright - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 9%

Caleb Barnett - ROCK OF AGES - UCO Jazz Lab 9%

Ferris Foresee - PIPPIN - Shawnee Little Theatre 8%

Erica Burkett - AINT MISBEHAVIN - UCO CFAD Courtyard 7%

Peter Fischaber - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 4%

Aubrey Ross - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 3%

Joe Kelley - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

Ella Latham - SHREK - Kismet Arts Studio 1%

Kennedy Vanover - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Rayan Sawan - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Mia Lashley - INTO THE WOODS - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

Paige Cain - BIG FISH - Upstage Theatre 0%

Charlie Turner - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Upstage Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

McKenzie Irby - BLITHE SPIRIT - Edmond Memorial High School 30%

Cam Taylor - YELLOW - Jewelbox 15%

Kat Adams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Jewel Box Theatre 12%

Katy Hayes - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 10%

Rory Littleton - SKELETON CREW - Carpenter Square Theater 8%

Peter Fischaber - FRANKENSTIEN - 3rd Act 5%

Terry Veal - A COMDEY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 5%

Christine Lanning - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square 4%

Denise Hughes - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act Theatre 4%

Rob May - HEARTBREAK HOUSE - 3rd Act 4%

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Kat Adams - OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 2%

Peter Fischaber - A COMDEY OF TENORS - Carpenter Square Theater 2%

Dani Becker - OXTIERN - 3rd Act Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 63%

Susan Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre 37%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Christine Jolly - MEDUSA UNDONE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 37%

Ed Spinelli - A POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - Carpenter Square Theater 21%

Terry Veal - SORRY WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 19%

Chris Harris - FIBBER MCGEE & MOLLY MEETS THE RACKETEER - Carpenter Square 14%

Ed Spinelli - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER - Carpenter Square 8%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

SWEENEY TODD - University of Central Oklahoma 30%

ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 28%

RENT - UCO Mitchell Hall 22%

HEATHERS - Upstage Theatre 14%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 4%

THE CONSUL - University of Central Oklahoma 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Civic Center 75%

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre 47%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre 16%

HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre 15%

Ben Butler - Carpenter Square 13%

CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre 10%