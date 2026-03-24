Reba McEntire Sets One-Night-Only Show at Reba’s Place Restaurant

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Entertainment icon Reba McEntire has announced a special one-night-only pop-up event, “One Night In Atoka,” set for April 9 at Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. The evening will feature a stripped-down live performance inside her hometown restaurant.

Housed in a restored historic Masonic Temple, the two-story venue includes expansive dining areas, a live music stage, a curated rotating collection of memorabilia from McEntire’s personal archives, and a retail space featuring exclusive, limited-edition merchandise for one night only.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets here. The online entry period closes March 31, with winners notified by April 2. All winners will receive 2 tickets. No food, beverage, air travel or accommodations are included. The online sweepstakes is only open to residents of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

An additional in-person drawing will take place at Reba’s Place on April 9. Entries will be accepted starting at 10:00am CST, with the drawing held at 6:00pm CST. Participants must be present to enter and win, and winners will be notified by 6:30pm CST.

In partnership with the City of Atoka, Reba’s Place will also host a free public simulcast of the performance on a newly installed high-definition screen at the city’s outdoor stage, located in the park behind the restaurant. The outdoor viewing is open to the public at no cost, with concessions available.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards and GMA Dove Awards. Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

She has seen 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists.

Reba’s Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. Most recently, her latest single, “Trailblazer,” featuring Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert, garnered an impressive 2.6 million on-demand streams in its first week, marking a new personal best for Reba in the streaming era.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba. Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard’s clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin™. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba’s Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. Her book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list. She also stars in and executive produces the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.