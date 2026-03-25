Introducing the StageMag Show Promo Kit

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Introducing the Show Promo Kit — your all-in-one toolkit for promoting your production! Everything you need to spread the word, now in a single dedicated page in your Stage Mag dashboard.

What's included:

Save the Date Page — A beautiful, branded landing page for your show with your cover artwork, dates, venue, and StageMag overlay. Share it anywhere with a direct link, QR code, or embed code.

— A beautiful, branded landing page for your show with your cover artwork, dates, venue, and StageMag overlay. Share it anywhere with a direct link, QR code, or embed code. Downloadable Social Media Images — Ready-made promotional graphics in every major size (Instagram Story, Instagram/Facebook Post, Facebook Cover, Twitter/X). Choose from multiple designs: Save the Date, Coming Soon, 7 Days Away, 3 Days Away, It's Today!, and Now Playing.

— Ready-made promotional graphics in every major size (Instagram Story, Instagram/Facebook Post, Facebook Cover, Twitter/X). Choose from multiple designs: Save the Date, Coming Soon, 7 Days Away, 3 Days Away, It's Today!, and Now Playing. Countdown Clock — Build anticipation with a live countdown timer on your Save the Date page.

— Build anticipation with a live countdown timer on your Save the Date page. Ticket Link Button — Drive advance sales with a prominent, customizable ticket button.

— Drive advance sales with a prominent, customizable ticket button. Email Subscriber Signup — Collect emails directly from your Save the Date page with custom promo text, confirmation emails, and a styled dark-theme signup form.

— Collect emails directly from your Save the Date page with custom promo text, confirmation emails, and a styled dark-theme signup form. Responsive JS Embed — A lightweight embed snippet that auto-sizes to fit any website, in addition to the standard iframe embed.

Find it in your Stage Mag dashboard under Show Promo Kit in the sidebar navigation.



StageMag 2026 is designed to support theatres of every size, helping you spend less time wrestling with tools and more time telling your story. Begin your StageMag experience today!