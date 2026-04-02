Pop Star Mika to Kick Off 'The Spinning Out Tour' in North America This Month

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop star MIKA is bringing his kaleidoscopic live show back to North America this month. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Spinning Out Tour launches April 29 in Boston and will travel through major cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, and more.

Marking his first English-language studio album since 2019, Hyperlove finds MIKA returning to the piano. The album pairing MIKA's classically trained voice with a completely vintage production, built entirely from analogue and retro sources.

The project reunites MIKA with producer Nick Littlemore (Empire of the Sun, PNAU, The Origin of Love) and features spoken-word appearances from filmmaker and cultural icon John Waters. The album has also marked a return to the Top 15 on the UK album charts.

Spinning Out Tour — North America 2026

April 29 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

May 1 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 2 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 4 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

May 5 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

May 7 — Chicago, IL — Riviera Theatre

May 9 — Dallas, TX — Factory in Deep Ellum

May 10 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Orpheum Theatre

May 14 — San Francisco, CA — The Castro (SOLD OUT)