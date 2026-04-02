Video: Meryl Streep Shares THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Clip, Expresses Excitement for MAMMA MIA 3 on THE LATE SHOW





The iconic Meryl Streep visited The Late Show on Wednesday to discuss the highly anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which she reprises her role of Miranda Priestley alongside returning cast members Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

As part of her appearance, the three-time Oscar winner shared a clip from the movie. It takes place near the beginning of the sequel, and marks the first meeting between the fashion boss and Andrea (Hathaway) upon the latter's return to Runway magazine. Check out the clip now.

In another segment, Stephen Colbert entertained the idea of her returning for the long-awaited Mamma Mia 3. Streep didn't hide her excitement for the opportunity, offering a passionate "Damn, yes!" when asked if she would like to come back to the franchise. She plays Donna Sheridan in the first two films, the first of which is based on the hit stage show. A third movie is in development. Watch her Mamma Mia! conversation below.

Tickets are now on sale here for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.

The highly anticipated film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The plot is said to follow Priestley as she navigates her career at Runway amid the changing journalistic landscape, reconnecting with her former assistants Andy and Emily. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is also back for the new installment.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS