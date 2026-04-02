Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stars of Broadway & Korea Duet on 'The Way That It Has To Be'





Maybe Happy Ending stars from Broadway and Korea joined together for a mashup of “The Way That It Has To Be,” accompanied by the show's co-creator, Will Aronson. Watch a video of Hannah Kevitt, who plays Claire on Broadway, and Jin-Joo Park, who played Claire in Korea, performing a the duet.

Park recently starred in the 10th anniversary of the production in Seoul. Kevitt, formerly the standby, currently plays the role on Broadway through Thursday, April 2. She will be followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon who will play “Claire” from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!: The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Justin Scribner and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY and Entertainment Weekly and many others.

In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.