THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SPAMALOT, and More Set For Tulsa's 26/27 Broadway Season

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The upcoming 2026-27 Tulsa Broadway season has been announced, which includes six shows ranging from hilarious musical comedies to breathtaking epics extending beyond the stage. This is a season brimming with tales of quests, passion, inspiration, obsession, immortality, and ... corn! Four shows will make their Tulsa premiere and two will make their highly demanded return to the Tulsa PAC stage.

Season subscribers will be able to renew season tickets on Wednesday, March 25th. New season tickets will be available for purchase in May, with a special priority window of time available first to registered email members. Individuals interested in more information on season tickets are invited to register their email at CelebrityAttractions.com/Tulsa and follow Celebrity Attractions on their social channels listed at the bottom of this release.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

September 15-20, 2026

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.

The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

November 18-29, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the new PHANTOM North American tour comes to the Tulsa PAC November 18-29, 2026.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade," and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment.

SHUCKED

March 2-7, 2027

SHUCKED is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

With a score by country music's Shane McAnallay and Brandy Clark and book by Designing Women's Robert Horn, SHUCKED continuously topped Broadway fans' list of top shows in recent seasons. Including the knockout songs 'Woman of the World', 'Somebody Will' and 'Independently Owned', this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

DEATH BECOMES HER

April 6-11, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far...thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that's to die for.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

July 6-11, 2027

IT'S TIME TO BELIEVE IN MAGIC

Broadway's spellbinding spectacular, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, is coming to Tulsa. Join the next adventure and experience the wizarding world like never before at this record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards including Best Play.

When Harry Potter's headstrong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

HELL'S KITCHEN

August 3-8, 2027

HELL'S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali - a 17-year-old girl full of fire.

Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it's a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music - a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show - and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been, or where you're going.

Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL'S KITCHEN