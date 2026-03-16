World Stage Theatre Company to Stage FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

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World Stage Theatre Company will continue its “Timeless and Relevant Stories” season with FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE by Terrence McNally. The production is directed by Kathleen Hope and stars Angela McLaughlin as Frankie and Steve Barker as Johnny.

Set in a small New York apartment, the play follows two lonely people after a first date as they navigate an intimate night of connection, vulnerability, and possibility. The work is known for its exploration of love in adulthood, blending humor with emotional honesty.

McNally, a four-time Tony Award winner, wrote plays including Master Class and Love! Valour! Compassion! as well as the books for Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman. FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE received Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play, including recognition for performances by Stanley Tucci and later Audra McDonald in the 2019 Broadway revival.

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

April 16–26, 2026

Performances will take place at World Stage Studio on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25.

Post-show talkbacks will be held following Sunday matinee performances, offering audiences an opportunity to further explore the themes of the play.