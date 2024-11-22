News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Now Playing at Tulsa PAC

Performances will run through November 23 at the Liddy Doenges Theatre.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Now Playing at Tulsa PAC Image
Christmas With C.S. Lewis is now playing at Tulsa PAC this holiday season. Performances will run through November 23 at the Liddy Doenges Theatre.

In the early years of his young adult life C S Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J R R Tolkien.

Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity.




