BWW Feature: UCO Spins Seductive with NINE

An Italian filmmaker, his mid-life crisis, and the women who've shaped his life and career are the central focus for the Tony Award-winning musical Nine. With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, Nine is sexy and intricate, and weaves an entangled web of romance. Based in 1960s Venice, Nine follows Guido, a soon to be forty year old filmmaker who's struck with a creativity block. As he struggles to revive his career and salvage his waning marriage, he conjures up the women from his past who've shaped his path. Nine answers the question: What are women to men? The show features nine powerful principal female roles, and one man who loves them.

UCO Sophomore Madison Eckerson plays Mamma Maddalena, and she answered an exclusive Q&A about this fascinating show. Her answers are below:

AP: Tell us about Nine! Were you familiar with this show already or is it new to you? What have you learned about it so far?

ME: I knew very little about the musical Nine. I knew maybe one or two songs, but other than that I had no idea what the show was about. So when I was able to sit down and read the script I immediately fell in love with it. It's a show like nothing else. I wish more people knew about it. It is a show about love, lust, betrayal, and powerful women.

One thing I have taken away from this experience is the bonding that we have had as a cast. I have become so close with so many of the women, and it's because all of our characters are going through the same heartbreak, and betrayal. As an artist this has been one of my favorite productions I have ever been in.

Madison Eckerson stars in UCO's Nine.

Photo by Austin Jones.

AP: Nine is named such for the nine roles women play in relation to men: mothers, sisters, teachers, temptresses, judges, nurses, wives, mistresses, and muses. Do you agree with this, or do you think women are more than these nine tropes?

ME: While I think that women can play all of these roles in men's lives, I think it is impossible to restrict women into these nine categories. Women are capable of so much more than just being labeled as something in relation to a man. We are independent, courageous, bold, and powerful.



AP: Do you think this show and your role in it are empowering for female performers?

ME: Being a part of this show has really empowered me as a female performer. I have grown in tremendous ways over the last few weeks. My confidence in myself has sky rocketed. I am so excited to be able to share this beautiful piece of theatre and hopefully empower fellow female artists and anyone who comes to see the show. This show isn't just about being a theatre person, this is about real women all over the world and my hope is that we can make an impact on our audiences. Women are powerful and we need to embrace it.

AP: Now let's do a fun social media game! What are nine words you'd use to describe yourself?

ME: Spunky, Generous, Thoughtful, Loud, Confident, Clumsy, Passionate, Determined, Powerful!

Nine stars UCO alum Ryan Steer as Guido, Taylor Grigsby as Young Guido, Skylar Hemenway as Luisa, Sierra Sikes as Carla, Sophie Mings as Claudia, and Mica Martinez as Guido's Mother. Mary Brozina-Wierick is Liliane La Fleur, Caprie Gordon is Lina Darling, Odra Chapman is Stephanie Necrophorus, Sarah Royse is Our Lady of the Spa, Madison Eckerson is Mama Maddalena, and Julie Rodrigues-Santos is Sarraghina.

Nine runs February 27th - March 1st at UCO's Mitchell Hall Theatre. This production features mature themes. For tickets, visit mitchellhalltheatre.com.





