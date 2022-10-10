Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Comes to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

Performances run February 16, 2023 â€“ March 11, 2023.

Oklahoma News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022 Â 
BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Comes to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn comes to the Lyric Theatre in 2023. Performances run February 16, 2023 - March 11, 2023.

With the support of over 100 consensus organizers (individuals and organizations serving the black community), this revision of Broadway's Tony Award-Winning Musical will lift your spirit. The hour-long version of Mark Twain's novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck.

Twain's classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, an enslaved teen, escape to freedom from enslavement. This tale of friendship against all odds is recreated for young audiences as two best friends demonstrate the power children have to change the world. Great fun for all ages. Ideal fun for families and grandkids!

*This will be a co-production with Adventure Theatre Maryland, in association with Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatricals and First Stage Milwaukee.





More Hot Stories For You


The Lyric Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday SeasonThe Lyric Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
October 3, 2022

Closing the year, Oklahomaâ€™s favorite holiday tradition, Lyricâ€™sÂ A Christmas Carol,Â returns for its 12th year. In Charles Dickensâ€™ timeless tale, three magical ghosts whisk the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge away on an unforgettable adventure of transformation and redemption. Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, The Fezziwigs and a host of unforgettable characters spring to life in Lyricâ€™s spectacular production sparking the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.Â 
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour ofÂ Legally Blonde â€“ The Musical. Hannah BonnettÂ will playÂ Americaâ€™s favorite blonde, Elle Woods. Â 
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Lyric at The Plaza Stage in OctoberTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Lyric at The Plaza Stage in October
September 19, 2022

Join Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Riff Raff, Brad, Janet and the cast of cult favorites when they time warp back to the Plaza Theatre next month in Lyric Theatre's 2022 edition of the fan-favorite The Rocky Horror Show.
Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American TourJack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour
September 12, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatreâ€™s Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Lyric at The Plaza StageTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns to Lyric at The Plaza Stage
September 8, 2022

Join Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Riff Raff, Brad, Janet and the cast of cult favorites when they time warp back to the Plaza Theatre next month in Lyric Theatre's 2022 edition of the fan-favorite The Rocky Horror Show.