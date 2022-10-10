BIG RIVER: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn comes to the Lyric Theatre in 2023. Performances run February 16, 2023 - March 11, 2023.

With the support of over 100 consensus organizers (individuals and organizations serving the black community), this revision of Broadway's Tony Award-Winning Musical will lift your spirit. The hour-long version of Mark Twain's novel removes offensive language and expands the role of Jim, now the same age as Huck.

Twain's classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, an enslaved teen, escape to freedom from enslavement. This tale of friendship against all odds is recreated for young audiences as two best friends demonstrate the power children have to change the world. Great fun for all ages. Ideal fun for families and grandkids!

*This will be a co-production with Adventure Theatre Maryland, in association with Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatricals and First Stage Milwaukee.