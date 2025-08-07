ANNIE Comes to the Lyric Theatre in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annie is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next year. Performances are set to run June 16-21, 2025. Hope shines brighter than ever in this timeless American classic.

This seven-time Tony Award-winning musical is set in the heart of the Great Depression—where breadlines stretched for blocks and hope was in short supply. But Annie, one scrappy redhead with a big heart, refuses to give in to despair.

From the gritty orphanage run by the gin-soaked Miss Hannigan to the opulent mansion of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, Annie and her loyal dog Sandy navigate an adventure filled with con artists, shantytowns, and presidential meetings with grace and optimism, all while singing her heart out with classics like “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Maybe,” and the indomitable “Tomorrow,” reminding us all that even during the darkest times, hope and resilience can light the way toward tomorrow.