ALADDIN Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

Tickets for the long-awaited Tulsa engagement of Disney's ALADDIN are now on sale. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Tulsa at the Tulsa PAC on Tuesday, September 26th for a limited engagement of one week through Sunday, October 1st.

In Tulsa, ALADDIN will play Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:00pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the Tulsa PAC Box Office and online at Click Here. To charge tickets, call Tulsa PAC Box Office at 918-596-7111 (M-F, 10:30am - 5:30pm). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 918-796-0220 (M-F, 9am-3pm).

Ticket buyers are reminded that Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Tulsa PAC. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker, or any third party should be aware that the Tulsa PAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About ALADDIN

ALADDIN, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the Top 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

The Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 16 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour opening shortly.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, ALADDIN features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film ALADDIN was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

ALADDIN is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager.

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

The current North American tour has played in over 40 cities to more than a half million people since launching in October 2022. A previous tour played to an additional nearly 3 million patrons.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour, Instagram and Facebook

The Tulsa engagement of Disney's ALADDIN is presented by arrangement with Celebrity Attractions and is a subscription offering of the 2023-2024 40th Anniversary Broadway series that also includes BEETLEJUICE, HAIRSPRAY, MY FAIR LADY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and TINA- THE Tina Turner MUSICAL plus add-on performances of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS, AND CHICAGO.