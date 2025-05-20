A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition returns in Lyric’s 2025 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age! You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.

Production Information:

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission

Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises

Content Advisory: General Audiences

Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.

