 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2025

Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.

By: May. 20, 2025
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition returns in Lyric’s 2025 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age! You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.

Production Information:

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission
Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises
Content Advisory: General Audiences

Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%
Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15%
Ragtime - New York City Center - 12%
Vote Now!

Videos