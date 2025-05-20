A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2025

Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.
Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition returns in Lyric’s 2025 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age! You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.
Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission
Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises
Content Advisory: General Audiences
