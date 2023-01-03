Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

Performances run November 24, 2023 – December 24, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023

Lyric's beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in '23 indoor production in four year! Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy!

Join Ebenezer Scrooge, a host of ghosts and Charles Dickens' characters as they spring to life in Lyric's spectacular, new production. You'll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when you experience Lyric's A Christmas Carol - home for the holidays at The Plaza Theatre!

Performances run November 24, 2023 - December 24, 2023.




KINKY BOOTS Comes to Theatre Tulsa in 2023 Photo
KINKY BOOTS Comes to Theatre Tulsa in 2023
Kinky Boots comes to Theatre Tulsa next year! Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.
Theatre Tulsa Announces All-Female Cast for 1776 Photo
Theatre Tulsa Announces All-Female Cast for 1776
Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the first in the new year, will be the beloved American musical '1776.' Learn more about the cast here!
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Okl Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

January 3, 2023

Lyric's beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in '23 indoor production in four year!  Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging!  Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy! 
December 29, 2022

Kinky Boots comes to Theatre Tulsa next year! Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.
December 28, 2022

Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the first in the new year, will be the beloved American musical '1776.' Learn more about the cast here!
December 14, 2022

American HERstory comes to life with a new twist on a classic musical. It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only the Congress can agree to it! Witness the birth of a nation with our all-female cast of founding 'fathers.'
December 2, 2022

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production!  A hysterical and joyous new musical about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. 
