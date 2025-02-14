A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for 2025 this holiday season! Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition will return in Lyric’s 2025 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.

Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age! You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.

Production Information

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission

Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises

Content Advisory: General Audiences

Comments