A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for 2025 this holiday season! Everyone’s favorite holiday tradition will return in Lyric’s 2025 edition of Charles Dickens’ magical tale. Performances run November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025.

Featuring stunning new sets, costumes and a cast of beloved characters that will spark the holiday spirit in audiences of every age! You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when Ebenezer Scrooge and a host of ghosts whisk you away to Merry ‘Ole London, where the true spirit of Christmas is brought to vibrant life.

Production Information

Runtime: Approximately two hours including one 15-minute intermission
Stage Effects Advisory: Theatrical Haze, loud booming noises
Content Advisory: General Audiences





