spit&vigor Will Present PARLIAMENT OF FOOLS Comedy Special

One-night-only site-specific event plays September 25 at 8pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
spit&vigor Will Present PARLIAMENT OF FOOLS Comedy Special Image
spit&vigor will present Parliament of Fools, a one-night-only comedy special from Friendo and Murder Bird, on September 25 at 8pm. The site-specific event takes place at spit&vigor’s tiny baby black box theater (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Seating is extremely limited, with performances staged in close proximity to the audience.

From the acclaimed company behind In Vestments at West Park Presbyterian Church (“wrenching and visually eloquent” – The New York Times) and Ectoplasm at The Players Theatre (“tenacity ground into every red velvet seat—in other words, I love it.” – Vulture), this new sketch show promises an unforgettable evening of comedy, music, and everything in between.

The cast features Jesse Metz, Sara Fellini, Adam Belvo, Phoebe Mar, Azumi Tsutsui, George Walsh, Daliah Bernstein, and writer/director Nick Thomas.

Tickets are extremely limited and available at spitnvigor.com/sketch-show.




