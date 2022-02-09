YIVO Presents: An Evening Of Yiddish Theater In Translation

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00pm (ET), the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research will present An Evening of Yiddish Theater in Translation: Celebrating Nahma Sandrow's 'Yiddish Plays for Reading and Performance'. The program will take place in person and on Zoom.

The evening will feature performances of scenes from award-winning playright and librettist Nahma Sandrow's new book, Yiddish Plays for Reading and Performance. They will be performed by Yelena Shmulenson, Allen Lewis Rickman, Shane Baker, and Jakob Von Eichel. Sandrow will introduce and narrate the program, putting the scenes in the context of Yiddish theater history and dramaturgy.

The night will showcase the range of Yiddish theater repertory, from scenes of romance, political symbolism to low comedy. This variety of repertory is illustrated throughout Sandow's book of three plays and nine independent scenes, with directors' notes.

For those attending the event in person, a wine reception will follow.

Program: An Evening of Yiddish Theater in Translation: Celebrating Nahma Sandrow's 'Yiddish Plays for Reading and Performance'

When: Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00pm (ET)

Where: In person at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (at the Center for Jewish History building at 15 West 16 Street, New York) and Live on Zoom

Reservations: yivo.org/Yiddish-Plays