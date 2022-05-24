World Premiere of UNDER THE LIMELIGHT to be Presented at The Rogue Theatre Hybrid Festival

Under the Limelight will make its world premiere as part of the hybrid Rogue Theatre Festival.

The playwright is Steph Prizhitomsky, a seventeen year old playwright and head screenwriter of FIF Productions. She made her NYC stage debut summer 2021 with the first ever play she wrote: Limbo's Woodland at the Chain Theatre's summer One Act Festival and will also be performing her play Vincent's at The Player's Theatre this June.

This summer, the full length play Under the Limelight, will be available to stream with the Rogue Theatre Festival from June 30th to July 3rd.

Under the Limelight is a small story on a big stage.

12 years after the Grotto Opera House fell into ruin, the new protegee of a 60s starlet trains on its rotting stage.



It's 1999. And Ellie, a depressed and burnt out actress prepares for a potentially life changing audition with her mentor and mother figure Viola, in the months leading up to the end of Viola's life and of Ellie's career.

The cast includes Lauren Montes as Ellie

Annette Saunders as Viola

Diane Keogh as Betty

Ali Varola as Derrick

Robert P Schmidt Jr as Bernard

Ariadne Fova as Teresa

Arielle Bello as Eve

and Steph Prizhitomsky as the director

Tickets are available to purchase here: https://www.roguetheaterfestival.com/streamingonshowtix4u