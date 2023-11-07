World Premiere Of ORBTING ESMERELDA Announced At New York Theatre Festival

World Premiere of Orbiting Esmeralda at NYTF: A New Play by Michael Swiskay, Directed by Laurence C. Schwartz.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Orbiting Esmeralda, a new play by Michael Swiskay, directed by Laurence C. Schwartz will have its world premiere at New York Theatre Festival.

In a world where art and deception collide, Esmeralda (Ezzie), a formidable art
dealer from Prague, and her real-estate developer husband, Matt, are entangled in a high-stakes art scheme.

Amidst this chaos, Esmeralda's unfulfilled maternal desire and her attraction towards her protégé, Peter, add layers of complexity to their lives. As global markets collapse and personal relationships strain, a vulnerable Esmeralda's principles are tested, leaving her to question the true value of art and the lengths people will go to for wealth and power.

This production is the Second Stage collaboration of Swiskay and Schwartz as playwright and director. This year is the 21st edition of the fall/winter New York Theater Festival.

Starring: Flo Ankah,* Justin Knapp, Nick Cabot Rodriguez, Sarah-Grace Donnelly, Ted
McGuiness,* Joseph Calderone, *appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.




