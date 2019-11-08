World Premiere Comedy PARADISE LOST & FOUND Comes To Isle of Shoals

'Tis the season of waiting for "It's a Wonderful Life" to appear on television, and Isle of Shoals has just the treat to satisfy that craving. Paradise Lost & Found is a buoyant new comedy by Tirosh Schneider, directed by Katie Young*, about a hapless soul entangled in the bureaucracy of the Afterlife. Jack Klugman (no, not the actor), a 49-year-old sunglasses salesman riddled with regrets, arrives at the Pearly Gates of Heaven -- only it's St. Peter's day off and Joan of Arc is filling in. Jack's file has gone missing, so his eternal fate is TBD. It turns out that he needs to be judged, first by his father who's disqualified due to the blatant conflict of interest, finally by a moody 18-year-old who has her own issues to deal with. Somehow they manage to sift through the events of Jack's life (and hers as well), forming an unlikely bond. Paradise Lost & Found is a funny and wistful comedy about love, loss, and the joy of connecting with one another, even in topsy-turvy circumstances.

The cast features Arya Kashyap, Colleen Litchfield*, Avery Nelson* and Pat Swearingen. Lighting is by Jon DeGaetano, costumes and set design by Domitille Angoulvant.

*AEA Approved Showcase, the members appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Isle of Shoals Productions, Inc. is a nonprofit theatre company currently in its 24th season, nominated for 12 New York Innovative Theatre Awards, winner of 4, most recently Alex & Eugene by Bryan Williams, directed by Justy Kosek. Our motto is "Theatre for Discovery." Since its founding, in 1995, Isle of Shoals has maintained a commitment to developing and producing pieces (from brand new to ancient) which might otherwise never or seldom get to see the light of day in our present theatre ecosystem. We present life-affirming work that is aimed at fostering a theatre-loving community that is one with, not apart from, the community at large. Perhaps naively, we trust that diversity and creative collaboration remain the keys not only to worthwhile and fulfilling theatre, but a better future in which to stage it.

For more information, www.isleofshoals.org.





