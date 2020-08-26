Works & Process at the Guggenheim Presents Premieres From Silas Farley, Andrea Miller and Ben Stamper

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Anachorisi (Departure) by Silas Farley premiered Sunday, August 23, and NOTES ON GATHERING by Andrea Miller and Ben Stamper premiered Monday, August 24.

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Silas Farley; and Andrea Miller and Ben Stamper.

"Anachorisi (Departure)" by Silas Farley

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Presented by First Republic. Co-presented by Grace Farms.

"This choreography is a set of three variations and a trio that I made for myself, my wife, and her sister. The steps flow from the music, which is the first movement of 'Cyclades' for solo guitar by Kyle Werner. Through it, I hope that each of you will be refreshed and experience some of the joy that my family and I had in making this dance as we quarantined together."

Anachorisi (Departure) by Silas Farley, Music: Kyle Werner ("Cyclades," for Solo Guitar, I. Prologue: Anachorisi), Played by Jordan Dodson, Choreography: Silas Farley, Danced by Silas Farley, Cassia Farley, and Alizah Wilson.

"NOTES ON GATHERING" by Andrea Miller and Ben Stamper

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Presented by First Republic. Co-presented by Grace Farms, Northrop, PEAK Performances, and Pennsylvania Ballet.

NOTES ON GATHERING Directed by Ben Stamper and Andrea Miller, Choreography: Andrea Miller, Performance: Misa Lucyshyn and Arden Stamper, Music: Jordan T. Chiolis, Camerawork: Ben Stamper & Misa Lucyshyn, Editing: Ben Stamper

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

WPA Virtual Commissions Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6On3OKBegI&list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X

Upcoming Schedule of Premieres:

August 30 Courtney Cochran

August 31 Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young

