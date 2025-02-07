William Cameron's TRUTH BE TOLD To Have NY Premiere At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE Gene Frankel THEATRE and ARA THEATER have announced the NY Premiere of William Cameron’s TRUTH BE TOLD, directed by Kim T. Sharp ​(THE HUMMINGBIRDS by Garret Jon Groenveld at Chain Theatre) and starring Francesca Ravera and Michelle Park.

A powerful two-hander about the manipulation of objective truth and our obsession with true crime, TRUTH BE TOLD will play for three weeks at The Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond St, New York, NY, 10012). Performances begin Wednesday, February 19, and continue through Sunday, March 9.

TRUTH BE TOLD is a gripping psychological drama that unravels the aftermath of an unspeakable tragedy through the eyes of two mothers on opposite sides of a devastating event. When true-crime writer Jo Hunter visits Kathleen Abedon—a grieving mother whose teenage son, Julian, allegedly carried out a mass shooting that left fourteen dead, including himself—she expects to uncover the cold, hard facts. But Kathleen insists her son was framed, forcing Jo to navigate a minefield of grief, denial, and conflicting narratives. As their tense encounter unfolds, TRUTH BE TOLD challenges our understanding of justice, media influence, and the elusive nature of truth itself. In a world where facts are constantly questioned and reality is shaped by those who tell the story, how do we decide what to believe?

"Playing Jo in TRUTH BE TOLD has been an incredibly challenging and deeply personal experience,” reflects Ravera. ”This role is important because it forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about grief, justice, and the narratives we choose to believe. Jo is relentless in her pursuit of the facts, but throughout her journey, uncovering the truth proves to be more challenging than she had anticipated. As an actor, stepping into her shoes means grappling with my own biases and preconceptions, and that’s both terrifying and exhilarating. What I love most about this play is how it doesn’t give easy answers—it asks the audience to sit in discomfort and really examine how we shape and consume tragedy. I hope people walk away from it questioning not just what they think they know, but why they believe it."

"At the heart of TRUTH BE TOLD is a relentless battle between two women, each fighting for their version of the truth,” comments director Sharp. “This is not just another crime story—it’s a gripping exploration of mass violence, social media, childhood trauma, and the search for healing, all brought to life by fearless, captivating performances. Few plays offer such an intimate and powerful confrontation where the stakes are this high, and the questions linger long after the curtain falls. This is theater at its most urgent—raw, thought-provoking, and impossible to look away from."

The production stars Francesca Ravera (THE HUMMINGBIRDS, CONSTELLATIONS, BLACKBIRD, THE WAY WE GET BY, ESPRESSO) ​ as Jo and Michelle Park (VINO VERITAS, AL GORA RHYTHM) ​ as Kathleen

TRUTH BE TOLD features scenic and costume design by Elena Vannoni and lighting design by Zee Hanna. The stage manager for TRUTH BE TOLD is Jo Calhoun. Publicity Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

