Who Will Save Thanksgiving When TURKEYS GO ON STRIKE Starting This Sunday??

It was announced today that Turkeys Go On Strike, a new satirical musical with underlying political implications from CK Productions - Theatricals which was written and directed by Ethan Felizzari with music by Brian Sweeney and Michael Janover, will begin a week long residency at the Theater for the New City, located at 155 1st Ave, New York NY 10003 beginning this Sunday August 25th and continuing until Sunday Sept 1st, specific showtimes vary. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com at the link below.

Turkeys Go on Strike is a political satire about racial injustice and equality for all with hints of the Black Lives Matter Movement & Native American Discrimination. But at its core, Turkeys is a story about being proud of your home or where you come from & embracing your differences. Viewed from the perspective of turkeys, the show provides a hysterical & clear-eyed satirical look at the social climate of today. With music ranging in style from classic musical theater hits to Hip Hop to Doo-Wop to Tango and more!

Writer and Director Ethan Felizzari remarked, "TURKEYS GO ON STRIKE is beyond excited to be making our World Premiere at the prestigious Off-Off Broadway venue, Theater for the New City as part of their Dream Up Festival! We cannot wait to bring our show to life in the biggest city in the world."

Specific showtimes for TURKEYS GO ON STRIKE at Theater for the New City are as follows: August 25th @2PM, August 26th @9PM, August 27th @6:30PM, August 28th @9PM, August 29th @9PM, August 31st @8PM and September 1st @5PM *NOTE: There will be NO PERFORMANCE on Friday August 30th!

https://turkeysgoonstrike.brownpapertickets.com





