Weasel Productions Presents Pacific Northwest Premiere Of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE

Six complete strangers hunker down in an empty farmhouse in the middle of the night surrounded by flesh-eating zombies and fight to stay alive in this ghoulish parody of the George A. Romero classic 1968 film Night of the Living DeadTM.

This Pacific Northwest premiere production will stagger and splatter onto the stage at the Slate Theatre located at 815 Seattle Blvd S, Inside the Inscape Arts Building, Seattle, WA, running Tuesday through Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Oct 15 to Nov 3, 2019. Directed by John Tyndall (Cornish 18'and Seattle's Premiere of The Victorian Hotel by Angus Oblong), Night of the Living DeadTM LIVE! is a loving tribute to its namesake, presented in glorious greyscale! You'll die laughing, only to be revived by the sheer terror unleashed on stage. Join us as we sink our teeth into the seminal film which changed an entire film genre.

John Tyndall, Director and Weasel Productions Co-Founder said: "Weasel Productions is a new company here in Seattle, and we wanted to say "Hello" with a BANG! And what better way to do it then with Night of the Living DeadTM LIVE! This show has all the jumps and scares of the original film, with the added humor of its self-reflection and excitingly unexpected new content. Prepare yourself for a show you won't soon forget."

Jason Sharp: "It's fun for the whole family (if you're a family of cannibals) and perfect entertainment for a (necromantic) date night!"

Night of the Living DeadTM Live, based on the film by George A Romero, is produced by Corynn Carignan for Weasel Productions by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd. It is written by Christopher Bond, Dale Boyer and Trevor Martin and created by Christopher Harrison and Phil Pattison.

Website: https://www.weaselpro.com Tickets: https://www.strangertickets.com/98696685/weasel-productions





