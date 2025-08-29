WOMEN WHO CUT Premieres at AMT Theater as Part of the Circle Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Women Who Cut, a new play by playwright-director AriellaCarmell, will premiere at AMT Theater as part of the Circle Theater Festival on August 30.

In an industrial-turned-event-space, three young women get ready to host New York's hottest new sex party. Three horny men get ready to have the time of their lives. Nothing is what it seems.

Manically remarking on gender politics, Women Who Cut is a lean, breathless play that puts actors at the center. Taut dialogue and bare staging thrust audiences into a confrontation with intimacy and danger that unfolds at close range.

Directed by the playwright, the production brings Carmell's stripped-down, actor-forward style to the intimate 99-seat AMT Theater, inviting audiences into a riotous theatrical encounter. The ensemble cast features Chelsea LeSage, Juliette Cochet, Kathi Reichel, Arnie Mazer, Artur Ignatenko, and Monte Bezell. Tommy Snow and Sydney Dubitsky provide stage management and Hannah Elizabeth Williams provides intimacy direction.

The Circle Theater Festival showcases bold new works from emerging voices in New York theater, offering audiences the chance to discover fresh perspectives in an up-close setting.

Performance Dates: August 30, September 6, September 13, September 20, and October 18 at 8:30 PM.