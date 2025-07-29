WHAT HAPPENED HERE by Lisah Graziano to be Presented at LIMEFEST 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE TANK will present a staged reading of a full-length play from Lisah Graziano. The play will be directed by Lisah Graziano, and star Morgan Bernhard and Julia Atwood. The performance will take place at The Tank on August 24th at 9:30pm.

Based on the short play here which premiered August 2024, What Happened Here is a story about Melanie and Salomon, two lost souls who are in a constant battle with their self worth. But when their mutual friend sets them up on a blind date, they are forced to confront their internal enemies in hopes of not destroying each other.

This reading is open to the public.

Lisah Graziano is a writer, actor and former dancer based in NYC. Her work has been produced at The Chain Theater, The Producers Club, Gural Theater ART NY among other places. Lisah’s TV Pilot “Missing” was a Final Draft Big Break Quarter Finalist and has been featured on Blacklist’s Top List. She has a Best Actress Award from Jersey Devil Film Festival for her role of Athena in “Conversion of the Atheist”.