WE FOXES Concert Comes to Prospect Musicals IGNITE Festival

On April 5-6, 2025, Prospect Musicals IGNITE Festival will present Ryan Scott Oliver's We Foxes in concert, featuring a Broadway cast including Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World), Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Benji Santiago (The Notebook), and Heath Saunders (Company).

Ian Allred, Tristan Caldwell, James Cunha, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Will Erat, Emily Foley, Alina Fontanilla, Miranda Luze, Matthew Moròn, Jack B. Murphy, and Isa Rodriguez round out the company. Jason Wetzel music directs an eight-piece chamber orchestra, while Oliver and Mathieu Whitman co-direct. Very Intense Productions and Actor Therapy New Works co-produce.

Tickets are on sale for Prospect IGNITE Festival Concerts and Charter Memberships, at www.ProspectMusicals.org. Concert prices are $59 for premium locations and $39 for regular seating locations, with a $29 general admission price for the special discussion event on March 30th. Member ticket prices are $42 (premium), $28 (regular) and $21 (general admission). Listed prices include all fees.

Baruch Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is located at 55 Lexington Avenue, with entrance on East 25th Street between Lexington & 3rd Avenues, in Manhattan's Flatiron District, and is easily accessible via the R/W or the 6 train to 23rd Street.

Set in small-town Missouri in 1945 and inspired by real events, this American Gothic musical thriller follows Willa, a tough, unmannered orphan, who is taken in by the cunning Sheriff's wife, Vesta Quimby. But when Willa uncovers the dark secrets buried beneath the floorboards, a war separates them, and she is forced to fight for survival. After all, Vesta Quimby isn't just the town's most beloved and powerful woman—she's less a humanitarian socialite and more a Machiavellian sociopath. Can Willa find the courage to save herself and risk everything to escape Vesta's grip? A tale of intense human struggle, deliverance, and the ultimate salvation found only within oneself, this is a story of survival at any cost.

We Foxes was commissioned by Broadway Across America and was previously developed by Playwrights Horizons, Goodspeed Opera House, the 5th Avenue Theatre, the York Theatre, the Village Theatre, Weston Playhouse, Cap 21, Theatreworks Silicon Valley, Pace New Musicals, IMAGEN Musical Theatre at Michigan State, Weber University, San Diego State University, and Truman State University. It was a finalist for the Richard Rodgers award, Eugene O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference, SigWorks, and NAMT.

