Vivien Cardone to Host Talkback for World Premiere of SHADOWS at Face to Face Films

Vivien Cardone (A Beautiful Mind, Everwood) will host a talkback with the cast and playwright for the upcoming world premiere of the Face to Face Films play Shadows following the matinee performance on December 9th.

Ms. Cardone received great reviews for her role as Doctor Michelle Watkins in the 2019 version of the company's revival of The Girl with the Red Hair. She has recently been seen in their Theater, Interrupted series and playing Pearl in the web series Sienna, alongside Courtnie Keaton. She currently hosts the company's podcast, Face to Face with Vivien Cardone, which is set to premiere later this year.

Ms. Cardone spoke about hosting the talk back and what the play meant to her: "Shadows offers a raw and authentic portrayal of one of humanity's universally felt experiences: the overwhelming complexity and uncertainty of life, driven by external forces that can turn your entire world upside down in a fraction of a moment. It is a wonder to witness Anthony and the cast of Shadows fearlessly and graciously bring to life such a deeply moving and thought provoking play. I look forward to hosting their discussion panel and going deeper into their journey to masterfully tell this beautiful story."

Mr. Laura, the playwright and director said "Vivien's love for stories and actors is what our company exemplifies. Since crossing paths with her in 2018 and getting to work on stage together multiple times, I have seen firsthand the professionalism and heart she brings to everything she works on. Having her as a host for our talkback is an honor, knowing it will spark important discussions about our themes and the craft of creating a new work."

Tickets for Shadows will go on sale August 1st at Click Here