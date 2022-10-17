Vital Theatre Company Presents FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS

The award-winning Vital Theatre Company has announced the return of FANCY NANCY SPLEDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS. The show will run on selected Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm from November 19, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

Tickets are $59.50 for premium seats, $49.50 regular seats and $39.50 for balcony seats. .For reservations, visit www.vitaltheatre.org or call (212)579-0528. Vital Theatre Company's production of Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas will be playing at AMT Theater 354 W 45th Street, just east of 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036.

What could be fancier than Christmas? Presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles - and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. She bought a brand-new sparkly tree topper with her own money and can't wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don't turn out the way Nancy planned, will Christmas still be splendiferous?

FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS is based on the New York Times bestselling picture book by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser, with Book by Cara Lustik, Book and Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, Music by Randy Klein, and directed and choreographed by Sam Viverito.

Cara Lustik (Book) has over 15 years in the entertainment, branding and licensing industries. Previously, she worked with HIT Entertainment for its preschool properties including Thomas the Tank Engine. Cara has worked with Production, Home Entertainment, Creative, Live Events, Broadcast and Digital teams on live events and stage productions, new characters, and digital initiatives. Cara worked at Warner Bros./DC Comics working on the DC Super Heroes including Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

Matthew Hardy (Book and Lyrics) is a Bookwriter, Lyricist and Composer whose musicals include Virtuoso (Polski Theater in Warsaw, Musical Theater in Poznan), The C-Word (Hamilton Grounds for Sculpture), Twinkle Tames a Dragon The Musical (Vital Theatre Company, Off Broadway, Tour), Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas (Vital Theatre Company, Off Broadway, National Tour), Flambé Dreams (NYMF 2012 Excellence in Lyric Writing), Bonnets & Bling (West Chester University), Ever Happily After (NYMF 2013, Center Stage Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Unleashed (The York) and The Rubberers (Delaware New Works Festival, West Chester University). Originally from Houston, Texas, Matthew is a graduate of Brigham Young University (BFA), University of Utah (MA) and the William Esper Studio. Matthew is the winner of the Paderewski Musical Competition, a New Music USA Grant Recipient, Anna Sosenko Trust Recipient, and a Jerry Boch Award Finalist. He is a member of Actor's Equity, The Dramatist Guild and an alum of The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. www.matthewhardy.org

Randy Klein (Composer) - Composer, Pianist, Songwriter, Record Producer, Music Educator, Author and President of Jazzheads, an independent music label. 4 Emmy Awards, 2 Gold Records, Simons Fellowship - Hall Center for the Humanities, University of Kansas, BMI Jerry Harrington Award. Nominated Jerry Boch Award. Musical Theatre: BLACK SWAN Blues, Twinkle Tames A Dragon, Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas, Ever Happily After, Flambé Dreams, Move! - Royal Theatre Carre', Amsterdam; I Don't Do Club Dates; Concert works: Falling Apart. - For My People, Facing It, Dear John Coltrane, Fanfare for Jerusalem performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, NY. - BMI Musical Theater Workshop, The Dramatists Guild, Exclusive Steinway Artist. www.randyklein.com

Throughout the year, Vital Theatre Company offers Performance Camps for children. Junior Performance Camps are week-long theatre skills camps which culminate in a final musical sharing for family and friends and are open to children ages 4 - 6. Play In A Day camps take place on one weekend day from 10am - 3pm in which campers create a performance for family and friends followed by a reception and autograph signing. Play In A Day is open to children ages 4 - 6 and 7 - 10. For dates and information, visit vitaltheatre.org.

Vital Theatre Company is dedicated to producing entertaining and educational theatre for young audiences. The company commissions three to five musicals for children each season. Since its founding in 1999, Vital Theatre Company has been honored with the 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Musical, two Awards for Excellence by the Off-Off Broadway Review, and has received high acclaim from audiences and critics alike for being "a wonderful place for parents to introduce their kids to the glories of live theatre, done well and at modest prices" (Off-Off Broadway Review). Entering its 16th season, the company has presented over 96 original productions for over 500,000 children and their families. Vital Voices, Vital Theatre Company's vibrant Arts-in-Education program, engages over 2,600 NYC public school students in eight school communities by integrating theatre arts into the core curriculum to stimulate academic progress and inspire creative achievement.