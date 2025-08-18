 tracker
Video: Casey Likes Sings 'No Friends' from ALMOST FAMOUS at 54 Below

Likes made his breakthrough originating the role of William Miller in Almost Famous.

Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt returned to 54 Below with a special concert series featuring an extraordinary line-up of friends.  As part of the program, Casey Likes performed “No Friends” from Almost Famous, bringing a raw energy to one of Kitt’s most personal works. Watch video of his performance.

The shows highlighted music from the immediate pre- and post-pandemic years, including selections from Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, and Reflect.

Casey Likes can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Heathers the Musical. He made his breakthrough originating the role of William Miller in Almost Famous: The Musical, earning a Theatre World Award in 2023. He then starred as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.


