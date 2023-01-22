Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vida Tayebati to Star in People's Theatre Project's DIAMOND Beginning in March

The production will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.

Jan. 22, 2023  

Vida Tayebati will star in Diamond, People's Theatre Project latest play. Diamond is written by Christin Eve Cato, and directed by Chuk Obasi, will run at Pregones theatre in March-April, 2023 and will be touring in NYC in September, 2023 - May, 2024.

Vida Tayebati, has been a lead performer with People's Theatre Project (PTP), a renowned New York-based theatre company, since 2019. She was a starring member of PTP's touring production "Somos Mas," which told the story of immigration communities in New York City, and premiered at Pregones Theater, and was performed at the Lark Theater, Queens Museum;and the People's Forum, among many other recognized venues in New York City. Also at PTP, Vida directed and developed theatre performances for the We the People Festival at Columbia University focused on the question "Dear America, what do I
need to be considered human?"

More recently, she performed in PTP's Dona Manana, a play about a dystopian future,
which was performed at New York Theatre Workshop, Whitney Museum of Art, Brooklyn
Conservatory of Music and other venues in New York City. In spring and summer of 2022. Vida presented The Diamond, a play that celebrates and honors immigrant life.
She also co-founded Peydah Theatre Company, a renowned New York theater group and starred in the Peydah Theatre Company's production of "Tosca Tehran," performed at
the Immigrant MixFest at New York's Atlantic Theater.

Previously, she co-founded and performed with the experimental theatre trio Til
Lalezar, which devised and performed its critically acclaimed production "Happyland" at Shea Theatre in Massachusetts, Ruby Theater in Los Angeles and Exit Theater in San Francisco. Til Lalezar operated a nine month residency in Greenfield, MA, where it renovated, publicized and launched a new art space in the city, called 12federal. In 2017, Til Lalezar was selected for a residency at The Orchard Project in New York. Prior to her arrival in the U.S., Vida presented and performed productions in Iran's underground theatre scene, including "Cold Season" at Tehran's Molavi Theater and "Yes OR No" at Shahr Public Theater. She worked with some of Iran's most renowned theater directors and producers, among them Ali Ashgar Dashti and Alireza Kaymanesh.




