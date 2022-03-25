Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! to Present MLLE. MODISTE

Continue the celebration of VHRP LIVE's return to live performance on April 26-27 and enjoy Mlle. Modiste at their new home at The Theater at St. Jeans. The New Victor Herbert Orchestra will be occupying the orchestra pit. Come hear Herbert as he was meant to be heard (just a tad smaller).

THE PLOT? Ah, Fifi! Everyone loves Fifi! Customers, soldiers, and especially Etienne. But she's a hat shop girl with big dreams. Madame Cecile, Etienne's uncle, and an American businessman - all have other plans for Fifi! Enjoy "The Mascot of the Troop," "If I Were on The Stage," "The Time and the Place and the Girl," "I Want What I Want When I Want It," and "Hats Make the Woman." That's just a hint of this wonderful score - hidden in one of those songs is the most famous of all, "Kiss Me Again.

Mlle. Modiste features: Stephanie Bacastow, Sarah Bleasdale, Keith Broughton, Andrew Buck, Susan Case, Alexa Devlin, Charlotte Detrick, Vince Gover, Mariah Muehler, Jonathan Fox Powers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Alkis Sarantinos, David Seatter, Sarah Caldwell Smith and Matthew Wages. (Cast subject to change)

Music by Victor Herbert

Libretto by Henry Blossom

New Libretto Adaptation by Alyce Mott

Music Director/Conductor-Michael Thomas

Pianist-William Hicks

Stage Director-Alyce Mott

Choreographer-Christine Hall

Stage Manager-Dianna Garten

Asst. Stage Manager-Christopher Gilbert II

The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world's only company exclusively dedicated to reviving the work of Victor Herbert, an Irish American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend. Herbert indelibly influenced the foundations of the American musical theater by writing for and placing the full orchestra into the Broadway Theater Pit in 1894. Founded in 2014 by the company's Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation. For more information visit: www.vhrplive.org

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! presents

Mlle. Modiste, the 1905 operetta

April 26th-27th, 7:30 PM

Featuring The New Victor Herbert Orchestra

All performances take place at

The Theater at St. Jeans

150 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave.

Accessible elevator entrance on Lexington between 76th and 75th Streets.

Subway: 6 train 77th St. stop

Bus: BXM1, M102, M103, M72, M79-SBS

MTA Metro North Train: Hudson River Line to 42nd Street Grand Central Station.

Change to No. 6 Subway going uptown to 77th St. stop

Tickets $40 (General Admission), $30 (Seniors), $15 (students with ID and Union member card holders)

Tickets at vhrp-live.thundertix.com

Proof of vaccination required for entrance and masks must be worn by all attendees.