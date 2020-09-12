Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents a: ZOOM PLAY FEST! Saturday September 12th, 7:00pm and Sunday September 13th, at 2:00pm tomorrow with two talkbacks following the performances!

Come with questions armed and ready to ask our actors, production team, playwrights (if they can make that performance) and come socially connect with us from afar!

Free admission and open to the general public... so bring everyone you know!

Saturday, September 12th @ 7:00pm Est:

Meeting ID: 812 9632 2425

Passcode: 459813

Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81296322425?pwd=ZmtiNjlGSUc4UVVrbEk1VDF4WkxoQT09

Sunday September 13th @ 2:00pm Est:

Meeting ID: 849 1016 4964

Passcode: 470260

Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84910164964?pwd=T2oxeVp5M

